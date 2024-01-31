 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 advises to prove your mettle | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 advises to prove your mettle

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 advises to prove your mettle

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 31, 2024 12:27 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Jan 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial prowess will help you make strong decisions today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you leave no challenge unresolved

Your relationship will see minor hiccups but settle them before things go out of control. Be sincere at the office & take up new responsibilities to prove your mettle.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024: Your relationship will see minor hiccups but settle them before things go out of control.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024: Your relationship will see minor hiccups but settle them before things go out of control.

While your love relationship will be robust, you will be able to perform outstandingly at the office. Financial prowess will help you make strong decisions today. However, your health can be a concern today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your sincerity in love will resolve most issues. Keep ego out while spending time with the lover. Mino =r disagreements will be there but your love life will be unaffected. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship. Be sensitive to the demands of the lover and you may also plan a romantic dinner tonight. Your love life will have the backing of your parents.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

The day is highly productive and there will be lots of opportunities for personal growth and development. Your discipline and commitment will work out in the office and communication skills will play a major role in client discussions. Entrepreneurs must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Some Leos who are into sales will travel today. Some IT professionals and well as designers will have to rework a project as the client will not be happy with the end product.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble the day. Making a proper budget and following it may help you stabilize your economic status. While spending on luxury is not a wise decision today, you may buy a house or vehicle. Some Leos will donate money to charity while you can also take the initiative to settle financial disputes among siblings. All old pending dues will be cleared today and businessmen may also get loans approved.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about the heart and lungs as some Leos will develop complications in the second part of the day. Seniors who have kidney-related issues may require medical attention. It is wise to avoid adventure sports. Females may have gynecological issues while viral fever will stop children from attending school. Avoid alcohol and aerated drinks today. Instead consume fresh fruit juice and more salads.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
