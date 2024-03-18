 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts professional success | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts professional success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Love will flourish in life and success will sweep your official life.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No storm impacts your calmness

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Be careful to not hurt the lover. Share all emotions, both good and bad with the lover.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. Be careful to not hurt the lover. Share all emotions, both good and bad with the lover.

Love will flourish in life and success will sweep your official life. Financial prosperity helps you to make crucial decisions while your health is normal today.

Stay cool in the love life and also avoid arguments with the lover. Be careful to achieve every professional target. Financial prosperity is backed by good health today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be careful to not hurt the lover. Share all emotions, both good and bad with the lover. Some Leos will have partners who are experts in tantrums and you need to handle this with a mature attitude. You may discuss marriage today or even introduce the lover to the parents for approval. A romantic dinner is a good way to express the love. Your efforts and your dedication to making the relationship work may help clear out all the misunderstandings of the past.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Take up new challenges without inhibition. Your commitment will be the major attribute that will play a major role in promotion or appraisal. There are opportunities to grow in your career. Artists, painters, authors, and actors will have chances to exhibit the skill today. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. If you are planning to move abroad for a job, go ahead as the day is good.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Do not shy away from spending money today. You will receive wealth from different sources including ancestral property and previous investments. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Some Leos will see wealth in the form of funds but a few relatives may fail to repay the dues causing serious troubles in the relationship.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with complications in the liver or kidney may require extra attention. Migraine, coughing, viral fever, and skin-related allergies will be common today. Some Leos, especially those in the middle ages develop breath-related problems as well as digestion issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts professional success
Story Saved
