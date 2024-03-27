 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts new business deals | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 27, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for March 27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Avoid arguments in the love life today.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, express your feelings without inhibition

Resolve relationship issues today and ensure better productivity on the job. Financially you are good today. Pay attention to health as minor issues may come up.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: Financially you are good today.

Despite minor friction in the relationship, it will be smoother. Utilize professional opportunities to prove your mettle today. Financial prosperity ensures smart investments. However, health can give you minor trouble.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the love life today. Despite the difference in opinions, you should sit together to share emotions. Leos must be careful about the usage of words as your partner may misunderstand phrases causing a ruckus. Some fortunate Leos will also get back to an old relationship as they meet up with the ex-flame and resolve the disagreements that led to the breakup. Single Leos will be happy to find someone special while traveling, at a restaurant, official event, or at a family gathering.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will receive accolades at the workplace and new opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Accept every new role and also show no hesitation while communicating with clients. Those who have interviews lined up for today can attend them with confidence. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, banking, and architecture professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some business partnerships will also bring in good finance. Traders may have issues with local administration and this requires immediate settlement.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Your wealth will be good today and this will reflect upon your lifestyle. Be cool while making crucial monetary decisions. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a new property or vehicle. The second part of the day is good for settling a monetary dispute and even donating to charity. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with cardiac issues may develop complications in the first part of the day. Do not delay the medical attention. Seniors with chest or breath-related issues will also require consulting a doctor. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You should also skip alcohol today. Children may develop bruises while playing but this will not be serious.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts new business deals
