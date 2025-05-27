Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 27, 2025, predicts minor setbacks

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 27, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, 27 May 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Be a patient listener today and spend more time with your partner.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ethics

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. New responsibilities at the workplace will keep you engaged. Both your wealth & health are also positive.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, 27 May 2025: Wealth will come in from different sources and you will also be happy to buy a new property. (Freepik)
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, 27 May 2025: Wealth will come in from different sources and you will also be happy to buy a new property. (Freepik)

Today, no major hiccup will hurt the love affair. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your diligence. Handle wealth carefully while health is also positive.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be a patient listener today and spend more time with your partner. Experience the best romantic moments and keep controversies out of the relationship. Some relationships will turn into marriage with the support of the parents. You may also prefer coming out of a toxic relationship. Express love as the partner expects that. It is also crucial to stay away from office romance as this may impact both the family and professional life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be positive in attitude. Despite minor setbacks in a project, you should not lose heart. You should be ready to take up new roles that are challenging. Healthcare, IT, animation, academic, legal, hospitality, designing, mechanical and banking professionals will be happy to see prospects grow in their careers. Job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Some professionals will also turn into businessmen. Traders handling manufacturing and construction will have tax-related issues. Students considering foreign studies will have good news waiting.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you will also be happy to buy a new property. You may resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or a sibling. You may also donate money to charity. Those who look for heavy investments can consider the stock market and speculative business as good options. Businessmen must go ahead with business expansions, especially to unknown territories.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life and ensure you stay in the company of people with a positive attitude. It is good to join a gym or yoga session to stay both physically and mentally fit. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary. Some females will have rashes on the skin. Minor headaches or stomach issues will also be common today.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Crickit

