Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts prosperity in business

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2024 12:43 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep a tab on expenditures.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep all possibilities open Leo and face the world with a smile.

Keep your lover happy today. Look for the best options to give the best professional results. No major health issues will exist. Keep a tab on expenditures.

Settle the minor relationship problems to spend more time with the lover. At a job, you’d handle multiple responsibilities and would succeed in achieving the targets. Ensure you handle wealth diligently and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be positive in attitude and you will find true love. Those who are single can propose today, especially in the first half of the day. Leos who are in a love affair should be careful about the statements they make as the lover may misunderstand some terms, causing serious issues. Avoid arguments over flimsy issues and do not let a third person interfere in your affairs. Married females may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a strong profile at the office and this will help you outshine at client sessions and interactions with the management. You will come up with new business ideas on the job; this will help you augment your business, especially when you are in a sales or marketing profile. Some Leos will be fortunate to find new opportunities abroad. You may also update the profile on a job portal as new interview calls will come before the day ends.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Avoid major monetary decisions today. Despite wealth coming in, you should keep a tab on expenditure. Do not spend on luxury items today. College students may need finance for fees and other admission purposes. There can be issues in buying a home or a vehicle. It is good to postpone the plan by a couple of days. However, businessmen will have a good time as a financial loan will be approved or financial investments will happen from the side of partners.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest-related issues will develop complications. Ensure you maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep both tobacco and alcohol out of your life. In case you have a plan to drive long distances, keep all medicines ready in the bag. Some Leos may also have breath-related problems today. Pregnant girls should not go for underwater activities.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

