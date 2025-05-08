Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025, predicts an auspicious time

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 08, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You enjoy good health and wealth today.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is your power

Shower love on the partner and this keeps the relationship alive today. Stay focused on the targets at work. You also enjoy good health and wealth today. 

Leo Horoscope Today, may 8, 2025: Be careful in your professional life.(Freepik)
Leo Horoscope Today, may 8, 2025: Be careful in your professional life.(Freepik)

Handle the love-related issues with care. Keep egos out of the love affair. Some issues at the workplace may hamper productivity but ensure you handle them diligently. No financial issues will happen today. Your health will also be good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Value the relationship and do not insult the lover during arguments today. Spend more time together but avoid delving into the unpleasant past that will hurt the partner. Those who had a breakup in the near past would even reconcile with their lover and old issues will be resolved. This will be a reunion and today, your lost love is back on the track.  The elders at home may approve of the relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

Be careful in your professional life. You may be a victim of office politics and this may down your morale. Today, job interviews are easier to crack and you’ll be lucky to receive an offer letter. Be innovative at team meetings today and express your opinion backed by facts. This will help you stay in the good book of the management.  You may also utilize communication skills to impress the clients, both domestic and foreign.  Businessmen should be careful while making new partnerships today. 

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

The first part of the day is auspicious to repay a bank loan and to settle financial issues in trade. You may also consider buying a new property today. Your spouse or lover will also financially support you in different endeavors. Consider stock, trade, and speculative business that may give good returns. You may also resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative today. 

 

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

No serious ailment will hurt you today. However, do not stop medications, and ensure you consult a doctor whenever necessary. Some minors will have digestion-related issues while females have complaints about headache, throat pain, or body ache today. Seniors should also be careful while using a staircase and while walking through slippery areas.

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
