Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2023 predicts new business ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 10, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for October 10, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Believe in justice. Stay happy in the relationship.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in justice

Stay happy in the relationship with pleasant moments today. Minor professional issues exist but generally the day is productive. Prosperity too exists.

Settle the chaos in the relationship to have a happy love life. Accomplish every professional goal today. While wealth will be at your side, be careful about the health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You may have to struggle a lot to convince your parents about the relationship. Some love relationships will cause friction in the relationship with parents. However, be positive in attitude as the seniors at home will accept your decision. Single Leos will fall in love today and the second half of the day is good to propose. Marriage will be on the cards. Some married females will also get conceived today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to have an interview today. A new job will offer a good package and better opportunities to display talent. Avoid arguments today and do not fall into the trap of official politics. Some students will also go abroad for foreign studies. Businessmen will deal with new partners and can also consider launching new ventures. Students aspiring to move abroad will see positive changes in their lives.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity today in your life. As wealth will be from different sources, you will also be tempted to invest, especially in speculative business. Stock market and mutual funds are also good options to augment the wealth today. You may inherit an ancestral property or will win a legal case. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos needs to be careful about heart-related issues today. Some females will develop stomach infections which can disturb the day. Children playing outdoors need to be careful about minor injuries. You should not lift heavy objects above the head today as this may cause an injury. If you are keen on quitting smoking, this is the right time.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023
