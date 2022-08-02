Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, new member

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Day seems favourable, you just need to be cautious on the love front. Communication gaps may send the wrong signal to the beloved and create tension in the relationship. Healthwise, the day seems fine and you may feel good about things happening around you. Your brimming bank balance may allow you to start a new business and add capital to the existing one. Your professional growth may keep you motivated and you may apply for jobs abroad. Home aura may remain joyous. Arrival of new member in family may become the main source of contentment and happiness for you.

How have planets planned the rest of your day? Know more:

Leo Finance Today: Your good financial condition may allow you to plan a big surprise party for your parents or loved ones. You may also spend on shopping, entertainment activities and cosmetic treatment. Some may be more concerned about increasing their earnings and savings too.

Leo Family Today: Day seems normal. Your neighbors may invite you over coffee. An environment of celebration is foreseen for married couples who are going to be blessed with a baby.

Leo Career Today: You are doing really very well on the work front, so keep it up. Some may ace an interview and get a job offer letter today. Some may get a chance to train their juniors at work.

Leo Health Today: Day seems moderate and you may make some changes in your daily routine to make the day more productive. Avoid working out rigorously and eating junk food today as you may end up feeling dull. Some may get back in shape by following a strict diet routine and instructions of gym trainer.

Leo Love Life Today: Your flirty nature or extra marital affair may put your marital life at risk. Avoid any kind of argument with your beloved today. You should explore things that can add a freshness and pleasure to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

