Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 5,'22 states, career growth

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23) Today, your inner strength and willpower are likely to improve, which may bring success in your endeavours. New opportunities to excel and advance may come your way. Also, the reputation of Leos will enhance the workplace. It will be a good idea to opt for traditional ways to increase your money. Opt for traditional and trusted investment schemes. Family life will be better than before. Family members will agree to your concerns regarding family welfare and will be supportive of decisions you make. Evening walks amidst nature will help you sleep better. Wedding bells may soon toll for Leo natives. This is also a good time for students as they will be able to fully concentrate on their studies. You may go on a short trip to a nearby place. It may help you soak in the healing energy of Nature. Your wealth is likely to increase and you are likely to benefit from ancestral property.

Leo Finance Today It is a good day to invest in a trusted enterprise. Even though your monetary condition is reasonable right now but there can be changes in the future. Ensure that you keep a regular check on your finances.

Leo Family Today Your positive attitude will be cherished by others who are willing to help you. Just make sure you always stay positive and happy to maintain your vibes. Today, you will be closely involved with your children. Their progress and development may fill your heart with pride and happiness.

Leo Career Today There would be new opportunities for career growth and you should grab them with both hands as and when they arrive. You will be filled with new ideas to strengthen your resume. Job-seekers are likely to benefit from a revamped resume.

Leo Health Today Things will fall in the right place for Leos on the health front. You will brim in excitement and satisfaction with an increase in vigour and vitality. It would be nice to do some activity like yoga, or meditation that will help you disconnect from mental stress.

Leo Love Life Today Those in a romantic relationship are likely to work towards a long-term commitment. While single Leo natives may get a lot of attention from new people and people you’ve already connected with. Be more choosy today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON