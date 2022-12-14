Leo Horoscope Today, December 14, 2022: Excellent returns on cards

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today you will earn excellent returns on your past investments. Daily Astrological Prediction says, this will help you to expand your business and to meet your daily needs. It is the right time to clear debts as your bank balance is good enough. An investment in the stock market or real estate will earn you significant profits today. There is a high probability that you will get engaged soon. It is a special day to celebrate with your partner. In the event that a family member insists on a travel plan, it is highly recommended to wait until next week before scheduling any travel plans. It is advisable to spend some pleasant time with your family at home tonight.

Leo Finance Today

You have wisely invested in the past years and today you can enjoy the profits from those investments. If you are considering expanding your business, then today is the right time to make important decisions. It is advisable to clear any debt you have as this will help you strengthen your business in the market. Investing in real estate will earn you profits today.

Leo Family Today

There is a high chance of a family reunion today. You should consider inviting your loved ones to your home for a special dinner tonight. Any family trip is advised to be postponed until next week when the stars are aligned.

Leo Career Today

There are some pending tasks to be completed at work and the targets may be higher than expected. You should have confidence in yourself and start doing your work honestly. You will accomplish your goals by the end of the day.

Leo Health Today

Today you should consider starting the day with some asana or yoga. This will provide you with the mental strength and confidence you need to succeed at work today. Make sure to drink plenty of water.

Leo Love Life Today

You have a pretty decent chance of getting engaged to your partner. This evening is the perfect time to celebrate with your special one. Make sure to engage in some romantic conversations tonight and express your feelings. Wishing you all the best!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON