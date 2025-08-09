Leo Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: Luck will come knocking on your career door

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Overcome professional troubles with a diligent attitude. Both your wealth & health are positive. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love life is intact today. All professional challenges will be addressed. Ensure you take care of the expenditure. No major health issues will come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The love affair will be positive, and there will also be moments where you both will cherish. Keep a distance from the e-lover, which may create a ruckus today. Do not get into arguments over trivial matters. You should also plan a romantic dinner followed by an evening ride. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses today, as this may lead to trouble. Some married females will be successful in settling the issues in their marital life today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You should be ready to take up new challenges. Give up egos while being a part of the team assignments. Your communication skills will help while negotiating with clients abroad. You may express ideas freely at meetings, and some concepts will be innovative, which will also be noticed by the management. Students will clear competitive examinations, while those who plan to study at a foreign university will have positive news. Artists, including musicians, will find new stages in the evening hours.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will exist. However, it is good not to spend money blindly. Instead, have a proper financial plan for the day. You may enhance your wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Do not spend money on luxury items, and also avoid lending a large amount to someone. A legal issue will require you to spend a large amount today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You are healthy, and no major medical issue will impact your routine life. However, some natives will develop oral health issues. There will also be issues associated with vision, and children may require consulting a doctor. Female natives may have gynecological issues that may need medical attention. You should also be careful not to drive under the influence of alcohol in the evening hours.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)