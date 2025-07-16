Leo Horoscope Today for July 16, 2025: Health at your side

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the disputes with a positive note Stay happy in the love affair and consider taking up new responsibilities at the workplace. Prefer safe financial investments. Health is also at your side. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot the issues in both love and work. Be careful while taking on new assignments and also handle the challenges with confidence. Fortunately, your wealth and health are good for the day.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You may be successful in the relationship and the parents may also be supportive. A blind date can turn into the beginning of a new affair. There will also be moments to cherish in the love affair. Pick the evening for a romantic dinner where you may take a call in the future. Plan your future while enjoying a night drive. Married females need to maintain a good rapport with the siblings of the spouse.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will require you to work additional hours. Some tasks will require you traveling while those who handle creative profiles including advertising, copy editing, animation, interior designing, media, and music will be successful in displaying the talent. The management trusts your potential and today you may take up new roles that will require determination and hard work. Be cordial with coworkers and stay away from office politics. Government employees may expect a change in location while businessmen will be fortunate to find new partners.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

A past investment will bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more today and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options. You will be in a condition to buy jewelry today there will also be success in clearing all pending dues. You may renovate the home or even buy a new one. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There will be no major illness to disturb the day. However, children need to be careful while playing. Today is also good to join a gym or a yoga session. You must also be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train today. For senior people, a joyous and calm environment is mandatory. You should also carry a medical kit while traveling long distances.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)