Leo Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: Your love life may lead to a celebration

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are professional and proficient Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Talk with the lover to settle the past issues and ensure you also take up new challenges at the workplace. Wealth lets smart investments in the stock market.

Do not get into arguments with your lover. You should also ensure productivity at work. Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Wealth will be at your side today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will prosper today, and this is the right time to even resolve the issues of the past. Be ready to spend more time with your lover. You can also consider expressing your feelings to the crush in the second part of the day. Some long-distance love affairs require more communication. Those who are serious about love can consider marriage and get the approval of their elders at home today. Married females can be serious about expanding the family.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Your commitment will help you stay in the good books of the management. This will also lead to career growth in the coming days. There will be minor issues associated with egos at the workplace. Skip office gossip that may impact morale. Today is not a good day to switch jobs and focus on productivity. Students may find the examinations a little tougher, but they will be able to crack the papers.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources. While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today. It is good to consider safe investment options, including fixed deposits and real estate. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family. A relative will require expenses for medical reasons, and you should be ready to assist. Businessmen will also clear all pending dues.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. There can be issues associated with the eyes, nose, and ears today. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports, including underwater activities. Today is good for surgeries, and if you have one scheduled, go ahead. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)