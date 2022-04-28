Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a normal day; you just need to take care of your professional life. You may not be able to focus on your long-term professional goals or attract towards the fancy designation. You may want to start family or have children. This is all about experiencing the joy of having loved ones around. A solo or group trip may offer you immense joy and wonderful moments to cherish forever. Meeting new people and trying new things to new places may make you happy and excited.

Some may be interested in buying property or invest in mutual funds. Try to explore more options in order to get good returns in the future. Elder in family may become the source of inspiration for you.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below:

Leo Finance Today

You may have enough to help closed ones or strangers. You may also invest money in property or mutual funds. Huge business profit is indicated for some. Nothing complicated is foreseen, so explore your options.

Leo Family Today

This excellent day may bring you joy. Unexpected things may happen and bring you joy. Leo, you are beautiful and blessed, enjoy company of your loved ones. Birthday or anniversary celebration is on the cards.

Leo Career Today

You should remain accommodating and flexible in order to adjust with new work settings. You should be clear about your goals, so that you can prepare a strategy.

Leo Health Today

Your good health may allow you to do something that makes you happy. You may be full of enthusiasm today. Spa treatment and meditation may give you comfort and mental peace.

Leo Love Life Today

Recalling past experiences may ruin your mood, so avoid thinking about the past and go with the flow. Some may get chance to get married to desired person.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

