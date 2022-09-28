Leo Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Time for festivities

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)There may be challenges to face, but they won’t be able to pull you down today, Leos. Keep calm and trust your instincts to lead you to betterment. Someone’s advice may prove most beneficial on the financial front. You will make efforts to expand your business and may attain success in your efforts. There could be some developments on the professional front which can build up stress in no time. Something initiated on the professional front will take its time to show results; so remain patient. Guests, visiting after a long time, are likely to keep you entertained. Leo students may be gripped by a sense of nostalgia which can affect their academic performance. Those lagging behind may get a chance to address pending issues. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible. Leo natives will need to tackle a situation on the social front swiftly as it threatens to go out of hand.

Leo Finance Today Investment in short-term schemes may benefit Leo natives. Overall financial position appears to be consolidating. Some of you may pick up a hobby as a full-time career to generate an additional income source. Retailers are likely to enjoy a good footfall and clientele.

Leo Family Today A festive atmosphere may reign at home on the success of finding a suitable partner for an eligible bachelor. The arrival of unexpected guests, whom you have not met for long, is likely to bring happiness to the entire family. Someone is likely to prove to be an immense help on the family front for Leo natives.

Leo Career Today Leos might find it a little difficult to entrust added responsibilities to subordinates. You are not likely to sustain the enthusiasm for completing a project at work, because of distractions. It may delay the completion of an important project and reflect badly on you.

Leo Health Today Avoid being too experimental on the health front. Leo natives' love for junk food can play havoc with their system, so desist from it. Someone is likely to mentor you on the fitness front and help you achieve your health goals.

Leo Love Life Today Leo natives will need to smoothen kinks appearing on the romantic front to enjoy a happy love life today. To make your partner feel important and cherished; spend quality time with them. Single Leos may meet interesting companions in both the virtual and physical worlds!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

