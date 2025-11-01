Search
Sat, Nov 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Leo Monthly Horoscope for November, 2025: Stars predict joyful moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 01, 2025 04:05 am IST

Leo Monthly Horoscope Today, August, 2025: Small enjoyments with loved ones bring happiness and steady confidence for the coming weeks.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Bold Steps Bring New Joy through Effort

November brightens your confidence; new chances at work and in friendship arrive. Stay kind, speak clearly, and take one steady step toward a small goal.

Leo Monthly Horoscope November: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Leo Monthly Horoscope November: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your energy rises this month, helping you finish tasks and shine in group work. Friends notice your warmth. A clear plan helps money and job choices. Keep gentle patience during delays. Small enjoyments with loved ones bring happiness and steady confidence for the coming weeks.

Leo Love Horoscope This Month
Love shines with playful warmth this month. Singles meet people at group events or online chats; be open and honest. For couples, small surprises and heartfelt compliments rekindle joy and trust. Avoid demanding too much; gentle humor helps resolve small tiffs. Family elders may give useful advice- listen respectfully. Show love through thoughtful acts, time, and steady attention rather than big words.

Leo Career Horoscope This Month
Work rewards leadership and clear thinking this month. Take charge of a small project and set simple deadlines; colleagues respect steady direction. Prepare short notes before meetings and present ideas with calm confidence. Networking brings helpful contacts—attend one event or message a past colleague. Avoid overcommitting; say no politely when your plate is full. Keep learning practical skills and track progress. By month end you will feel more capable and valued. Keep a daily plan.

Leo Money Horoscope This Month
This month brings steady income with small, pleasant surprises. A gift, bonus, or saved refund may help your plans. Avoid showing off or spending to impress others; thoughtful choices serve you better. Make a short list before shopping and compare prices. Family expenses might need a calm talk to decide priorities. Save a fixed small amount each week. Review bills once to avoid missed payments and ease stress. Talk with elders before big money choices.

Leo Health Horoscope This Month
Your health is mostly strong this month if you keep simple daily care. Sleep on time and add gentle walking or stretching to your routine. Eat regular light meals with fresh fruits, grains, and vegetables. Keep hydration and avoid too much tea or late heavy snacks. Take short moments to breathe slowly and calm your mind. If you feel tired, rest and speak to a doctor for guidance. Warm baths help soothe tired muscles daily.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Monthly Horoscope for November, 2025: Stars predict joyful moments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On