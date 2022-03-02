Libra Daily Horoscope for March 2: Time to sit back and relax

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

If anyone best knows how to keep the perfect balance between each sphere of life, go and ask a true and typical Libra personality. Dear Librans, you are born with an innate quality of scaling things and persons with their pros and cons and then a decision accordingly. You are a social being and like to party almost every weekend. You at the same time are great admirers of beauty and art and can make a good artist in life. You must take care of your health today a bit and avoid getting over exhausted. If you can work from home then probably you should and avoid getting out unnecessary. It is time to sit back and relax. Just go with the flow should be your life’s mantra for today.



Libra Finance Today

You have pretty much balanced out a good savings for the month and it is time to enjoy some of your profits in spending for some luxury. It would be good if you buy a car or invest in some residential property.



Libra Family Today

Family atmosphere seems to be working perfectly fine as per your stars and planetary positions in your horoscope. There will be an environment of peace and calm at home and you shall cook a delicious meal for your children.







Libra Career Today

Talking about your career aspect it is going to be just as normal as it usually is. No big developments or changes are forecasted. You shall stay true to work commitments and prioritize work accordingly.



Libra Health Today

The work out that you have been constantly doing is going to reap you good fruits now. You may feel and see a good shaped body and utter fitness. Stick true to it for better results.



Libra Love Life Today

It is a great time to enjoy the love and affection of your partner or spouse. They might be in a good mood to take you to some surprise trip or date. You may spend some good memorable time together.



Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026