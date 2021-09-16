Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 16: It’s time to be decisive

Libra

People born under this sign are romantic and charming, but can be indecisive and changeable. Today, you are likely to turn your charm in all situations and come out the winner. However, don’t be indecisive in family situations that you may encounter.

Libra Finance Today

If you think a higher income will make you happy, you may be wrong; it is not the amount, but the control it gives you over your money that makes you happy. Don’t remain in denial mode about what is hurting your budget, instead be brutally honest and ask whether it is an outstanding debt or high expenses.

Libra Family Today

You will need to develop the confidence to stand alone to face any challenge. If you remain mentally tensed, read spiritual texts, since they inspire, motivate and reassure, and will make you feel good and positive. Your love for food can make you binge on junk food today with unhappy consequences.

Libra Career Today

Instituting an effective redressal mechanism in your organisation will be a step in the right direction. You will manage to find innovative ways to overcome the slump in your business. Those appearing for a competitive exam are likely to crack it by working tirelessly with a single-minded devotion.

Libra Health Today

You are likely to nurse someone close back to health, who has been sick. Anything you do with love and concentration can be healing or therapeutic. A relative can encourage you to take up an outdoor game, just to get you out of the house andmake you come back in shape.

Libra Love Life Today

Today, you will love spending quality time together with partner. At times, it is important to give space topartner for enjoying with friends and to pursue his/ her interests. At times, it is good to let your lover be. Those in a distant relationship will feel they are together, even though they are apart.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874