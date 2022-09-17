Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 17, 2022: Avoid splurging unnecessarily today

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day may commence on an auspicious note for Libra natives. Libra natives should take advantage of today’s prosperous period to achieve their goals. You are likely to be more confident, courageous and ambitious and are likely to achieve your desired aim. Your enthusiasm, determination and fighting spirit will help you to accomplish pending tasks on the professional front. Expressing your true feelings in love would infuse a new spirit into romance. Libra natives are advised to undertake physical exercises to stay physically and mentally healthy. Today there is a need to be careful against wastage of hard-earned money. Avoid being too experimental on the real estate front. Construction or renovation related projects should be postponed to a later date. A trip to a mountainside or beach with friends may get finalized very soon. You'll find many good things happening at the same time to you today. Libra students can stay stress-free by getting solutions to any problems related to studies and careers.

Libra Finance Today Libra natives are also advised to utilise their money and accumulated wealth wisely. Be careful while spending your savings, otherwise you might face some financial difficulties later. Today you are likely to revive business links that you may have missed for quite a long time.

Libra Family Today Libra natives may start the day off with a fierce desire to protect their family and may even need to play referee when it comes to restoring peace. To lift your spirits and get out of the rut caused by family obligations, go on a walk. Tomorrow will be another day.

Libra Career Today If you want to succeed in new projects and various collaborations, you need a good dose of patience, finesse, and tact. Don't rush into anything, but show your goodwill once you have made your decision! Libra natives are likely to perform well in the workplace and earn recognition from higher functionaries.

Libra Health Today Libra natives' health may drastically improve if they eat a well-balanced and healthy diet today. Pay close attention to your diet and include nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts in it. This may boost your wellness and vitality.

Libra Love Life Today Today Libra natives can celebrate their love. The married Libra partners may also celebrate an important milestone in their relationship. It will certainly be exciting. Perfect getaway time for you and your partner. You may make some golden memories together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON