Libra Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2022: You'll be in your best form

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra, you may be happy with the way your finances may move. Expenses may be higher in unnecessary activities but there may not be any problem. You may take care of your budget to balance your finances. There may be good inflow of money from various sources. There may be a dispute within the family over a small matter. You may try to stay away from all these things but it may not be possible for you. Your children may argue with you on a trivial issue. The day may seem favorable for taking an important decision regarding your career graph. There may be affection and sweetness between husband and wife. Trust may grow and bring happiness. Health may remain good. You may start with some vigorous exercises at home.

Libra Finance Today You may gain financially as profits grow in something you are currently involved in. An attractive, profit-making deal that you thought had slipped away from you may come back to you today.

Libra Family Today Some of your important decisions related to family taken in the past may not have positive results. People at home may feel upset because of this. You may need to keep the papers related to house, car etc. handy. You may feel troubled because of some issue with your child.

Libra Career Today Though today may be a tiring day for you at work, you may manage to fulfill your duties. New contracts may be received in business today. However, do not expect too much from anyone, just believe in your efficiency and competence.

Libra Health Today You may take part in a marathon Libra and may feel at the top of the world. Your health may help you achieve all your targets. You may not compromise on food and daily exercises. To detoxify your body, you may think of fasting for a few days.

Libra Love Life Today Libra, today your energy level may be high enough to plan an adventure camp with your beloved. Your partner may express his/her love to you in a most sensual manner. You may feel fortunate to have a caring person like him/her in your life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

