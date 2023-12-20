Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts hurdles in love

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the troubles with a smile today Libra Daily Horoscope, December 20, 2023: Both health and wealth are at your side today.

Enjoy every moment of love today where you will also succeed in bringing in better professional outputs. Both health and wealth are at your side today.

Spend more time with the partner and also talk to settle the existing issues. New responsibilities at the office will probe the mettle. Prosperity helps you try a fortune in the stock market. You are also healthy today with no major ailments.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor hiccups in the relationship need to be resolved. Avoid being rude to the lover and also stay away from arguments today. Some Libra males may lose their temper today which may worsen things. Be careful to express love and affection. Those who feel uncomfortable in a relationship can come out of it for a happy future. Married females may get conceived today and you may plan to expand the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You are expected to handle crucial tasks. When new assignments come to you, it hints at the trust the organization has in you. Ensure you perform your best to obtain the optimum results. Be innovative at team meetings and this will help you gain a better position. Today, you may be a victim of office politics, and ensure you keep a distance from controversies. Single Libras may come across interesting persons and can be serious about proposing. And you may go ahead with the plan.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth flowing in from multiple sources and this will help you buy even luxury items. You may consider foreign travel and can also buy a car in the second half of the day. You may be able to repay a loan and entrepreneurs will also see funds from even foreign locations. Libras can take the guidance of financial experts to smartly invest in the stock market or speculative business.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

As your health is good today, you can breathe easy. Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Stick to a healthy diet plan and also quit alcohol which may impact your health in the long run. You should also be careful while riding a bike at night, especially on slippery roads.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

