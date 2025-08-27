Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: Lawyers may win complex legal cases

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen may develop minor issues with authorities that demand immediate settlement.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure will terrorize you

Maintain a harmonious love life where you also spend more time talking. The office life will be productive. Do not blindly invest, but prefer safe guidance.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Prefer safe monetary handling, and health is also positive today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Plan a surprise romantic dinner for your lover, which will make the day charming. Consider taking the lover to the parents for approval. Females having issues at home over the love affair will see the ice melting. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both are interested in.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Keep egos in the back seat and consider taking charge of new projects that will also demand support from coworkers. You may also pick this part of the day to attend new job calls. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Those who handle creative profiles, including advertising, designing, media, and visual arts sectors, will require working additional hours. Students may be required to work hard to clear examinations. Businessmen may develop minor issues with authorities that demand immediate settlement.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from plenty of sources, and you are good at clearing all pending dues. Some natives will buy a vehicle today. You may also donate money to charity, while some females will also succeed in winning a legal battle over property. Some students will require money to pay examination fees. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds through promoters, and some traders will also resolve all payment-related issues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You need to maintain a balance between professional and personal life. This will also help you stay mentally strong. You should also be careful about your diet. Spend time on personal happiness and also resolve mental stress through yoga and meditation. While travelling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: Lawyers may win complex legal cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On