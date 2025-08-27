Libra Horoscope Today for August 27, 2025: Lawyers may win complex legal cases

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No pressure will terrorize you Maintain a harmonious love life where you also spend more time talking. The office life will be productive. Do not blindly invest, but prefer safe guidance. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Prefer safe monetary handling, and health is also positive today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Plan a surprise romantic dinner for your lover, which will make the day charming. Consider taking the lover to the parents for approval. Females having issues at home over the love affair will see the ice melting. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both are interested in.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Keep egos in the back seat and consider taking charge of new projects that will also demand support from coworkers. You may also pick this part of the day to attend new job calls. Lawyers may win complex legal cases, and actors will get striking casting calls in the second half of the day. Those who handle creative profiles, including advertising, designing, media, and visual arts sectors, will require working additional hours. Students may be required to work hard to clear examinations. Businessmen may develop minor issues with authorities that demand immediate settlement.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from plenty of sources, and you are good at clearing all pending dues. Some natives will buy a vehicle today. You may also donate money to charity, while some females will also succeed in winning a legal battle over property. Some students will require money to pay examination fees. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds through promoters, and some traders will also resolve all payment-related issues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You need to maintain a balance between professional and personal life. This will also help you stay mentally strong. You should also be careful about your diet. Spend time on personal happiness and also resolve mental stress through yoga and meditation. While travelling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)