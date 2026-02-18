Edit Profile
    Libra Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: An auspicious day to launch new ventures

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle.

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:15 PM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, go for positive ideas

    Stay calm in the love affair and put them in high spirits. Professionally, you have a good day as positive changes will happen. Health issues may exist.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Overcome the troubles in the love affair and ensure you spend more time at work, meeting the requirements. Both health and wealth issues will trouble you.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    You need to be a patient listener today. Minor communication issues may come up today. Avoid gossip in a love affair. You must also consider the interference of a third person in the love affair. You will be lucky to find the support of parents in a love affair. Those who had a recent breakup will find an interesting person in the second half of the day, and it may turn into a new relationship. You may take the initiative to resolve the differences of the past.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Stay focused at the job. New responsibilities will require you to work additional hours. IT professionals, lawyers, graphic designers, media persons, as well as architects, will have a tight schedule where they will also face challenges in the form of unwanted interferences. If you are keen to switch jobs, update the profile on a website, and you’ll start getting calls sooner. Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships, and the long-pending dues will be cleared today.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    Monetary issues will be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. Some previous investments may not bring the expected results, and you will also fail to raise funds for trade expansions. The second half of the day is auspicious to buy a vehicle. Some seniors will divide the wealth among the children. Businessmen will also sign new partnership deals that will pump in money for trade expansions.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Some minor ear and eye infections may also disturb you today. Those who have pain in the joints must consult a doctor. While you need to quit alcohol today and should also drink plenty of water, staying in the company of people with a positive attitude is also crucial. Some children will develop ear or oral health issues. Seniors must also be careful while boarding a bus or a train.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

