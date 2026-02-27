Edit Profile
    Libra Horoscope Today for February 27, 2026: Your senior or co-worker may criticize you or may point out mistakes

    Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Be careful at work and focus on tasks that demand immediate clearance.

    Published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your dreams come true

    Be a good listener and spend more time listening to the lover today. Pull up the socks at work, as there can be productivity issues. Handle wealth with care.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Consider spending more time with the lover and do not compromise on principles at work. You need to focus on financial affairs, and health will also demand special attention.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    Handle the relationship issues with a mature attitude, as problems may go beyond control. Some relationships may not work out today, and you need new tactics here. You must be a patient listener. There will be instances where you may lose your temper. However, control the anger to keep the love affair alive. Married females have higher chances of conceiving. An extramarital affair is a strict no-no today, as your spouse will catch you red-handed.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Be careful at work and focus on tasks that demand immediate clearance. You should also keep egos in the back seat while working in teams. Your senior or co-worker may criticize you or may even point out the mistakes publicly at a meeting. This may annoy you, but do not get into a ruckus today at the workplace that may impact your profile. Those who handle banking finance, advertising, media, and legal profiles will have a tight schedule today. Businessmen will have a tough time handling the clients and partners.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    No major monetary issue will come up today. However, there can be issues associated with property. You need to be careful about major investments in the stock market. Females may consider donating money to charity or even settling a financial issue with friends. There will be issues related to payments in business, and entrepreneurs must be careful to address them.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    You must pay attention to the lifestyle. Do not take the office stress home. You must also be careful while lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. Some females will develop skin-related infections today. There can also be minor tremors related to seniors. If you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

