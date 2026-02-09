Libra Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: Avoid lending a huge amount to a friend

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Face life with a positive note Enjoy a happy romantic life. Your professionalism will help meet the expectations at work. Consider safe monetary investments. Health is also normal today. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep egos out of the romantic life, and this helps you troubleshoot issues of the past. Professional performance is another attribute of the day. Monetary prosperity exists in life, and your health will also be good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today Despite minor friction in the morning, the day will be productive and creative in terms of romance. Value the love affair and consider the emotions of the lover. Settle the issues within the family, and married females may also conceive today. Always respect the partner as a person and give them the freedom that you will receive back. Some single natives may fall in love today, but they would also need to spend time with their partner. This will give brighter moments. You may also plan surprise gifts for your lover or even have a romantic dinner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today Keep controversies at bay and focus on delivering the best results. Bankers, accountants, financial managers, media persons, police personnel, and lawyers will see a busy schedule. Those who have a job interview scheduled for today can be sure about its outcome. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. You may even consider taking the business to new territories. Some traders will also become victims of tax issues.

Libra Money Horoscope Today Prosperity will be at your side. However, it is also good to be careful about the expenditure. You need to cut down the investment in speculative business. Some females will renovate the house or buy a new property. Today is a good day to resolve a financial issue with a friend or sibling. Avoid lending a huge amount to a friend. You should also be careful while making online transactions with strangers.

Libra Health Horoscope Today Be careful when it comes to your health. Though minor infections and problems will be there, you will be generally good. You may develop minor infections such as viral fever, sneezing, sore throat, or mild digestive issues that won’t be serious. You also need to drink plenty of water today while skipping alcohol and aerated drinks. Children may also develop bruises while playing today.

Libra Sign Attributes Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond Libra Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)