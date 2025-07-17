Libra Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025: There may be opportunities to show your potential

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing is impossible for you A happy love life, a busy professional life, & stable financial status are the highlights of today. The health will also be good today. Be careful about your diet. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Continue loving the partner blindly. You will succeed in bringing good returns from investments while professional life will also be at your side. Health is also good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see turbulence, and the success lies in settling them before the day ends. You may come across someone special today, and the evening hours are crucial for those who intend to take the love affair to the next level. Do not be possessive in the relationship, and let the partner express opinions freely. Females who are in a long-distance love affair must be careful not to get into an office romance, as this can damage the current relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities at work will keep you busy. There will be opportunities to show your potential, but some people with vested interests may hamper your chances today. However, you can express your opinions at team meetings, and the concepts may be approved by the management. A foreign client would mail appreciating your potentia,l and this would add value to the profile and would work in your favor while promotion discussions would come up. Students will clear competitive examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Money is not an issue today, as you will receive wealth from different sources. However, avoid major financial transactions today. Do not lend big amounts to siblings and relatives, as you may not receive them back. You may buy electronic appliances, but do not invest in the stock market. You may also require financial help from a friend or sibling. Traders will settle tax-related issues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will impact normal life today. However, some seniors may have sleep-related issues and should also not miss regular medicines. Avoid food rich in oil and grease. Instead, fill the plate with green leafy vegetables and fruits. You may also pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Children attending a camp should be careful about minor bruises today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

