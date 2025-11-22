Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for November 22, 2025: Celebrate the small wins in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Today, you think clearly, make fair choices, and feel friendly.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, balance your choices with calm and cheer

Today, you think clearly, make fair choices, and feel friendly. Small talks help. Stay patient, share ideas, and remain hopeful.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your sense of fairness guides today. Focus on steady steps at work and kind words at home. Clear plans bring small wins. Trust close friends. Take time to rest, breathe, and enjoy gentle moments with family or creative hobbies that make your spirit feel light.

Libra Love Horoscope Today
Libra love: gentle conversation warms your bond. If single, friendly smiles may start a new connection at a social event. For couples, listen more than you speak; small thoughtful gestures matter. Avoid quick judgments. Share honest hopes and laugh together. Respect differences and plan a simple activity that brings comfort. Patience and kindness will deepen trust and bring small steady joy to your relationship. Celebrate little successes and speak lovingly about future hopes today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today
At work, clear priorities help you move forward. Break tasks into small steps and share progress with teammates. A calm, fair approach solves tricky issues. Be ready to accept a helpful suggestion from a colleague. Avoid overcommitting; choose quality over speed. Take short breaks to refresh your focus. Your balanced ideas will get noticed. Keep learning quietly and trust steady effort to open new chances for growth and stay humble while seeking patient guidance often.

Libra Money Horoscope Today
Today money looks steady if you plan carefully. Make a simple budget listing income and key expenses. Avoid impulsive shopping and compare prices before buying. Small savings each day add up. If a financial decision feels unclear, ask a trusted adviser or family member to explain options. Delay large purchases until you have clear numbers. Keep receipts and track spending to build confidence and avoid worry; plan a small emergency fund for unexpected needs soon.

Libra Health Horoscope Today
Focus on gentle habits to keep energy calm. Start with light stretches in the morning and walk for fresh air. Drink plain water often and include fruit or vegetables in meals. Rest when tired and avoid long screen time before bed. Practice simple breathing for a few minutes to ease stress. If pain or worry lasts, talk to a family member or doctor. Small steady care improves mood and strength; make sleep a healthy priority.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non- interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for November 22, 2025: Celebrate the small wins in love
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On