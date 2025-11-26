Libra Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: A senior may try to belittle your achievements

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are second to none Do not let the tremors in the love affair grow out of control. Be sensitive to the requirements of the job. Monetary issues will not impact routine life. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude during a love affair is crucial today. Cut down the financial expenditure today. Health is normal.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may see stubbornness in the love affair, and you must address these issues carefully. Some females will patch up with the ex-lover. Do not let the lover lose their temper today, and instead do all necessary things to ensure the day ends on a pleasant note. Single natives will be fortunate to find new love while travelling, attending a function, or at a restaurant. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Consider new challenges at work that will also test your professional mettle. Your attitude is crucial while you attend team sessions. Be careful while you make comments at the office, as a coworker may be upset over it. There will be ego-related issues at the workplace. A senior may try to belittle your achievements. You need to be innovative in ideas and must also be ready to take up every challenge. You will also succeed in clearing job interviews in the first part of the day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues may exist. However, the routine life will be unaffected. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. The natives who are keen to try their luck in the online lottery can do the same. You will provide financial help to siblings today. The second half is also good to donate to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. It is also important to stay in the company of friends or relatives to avoid mental stress. Children will have viral fever, sore throat, and skin-related issues. Ensure you stay away from alcohol and tobacco for a day. You should be ready to consult a doctor for oral health issues. Today is also a good day to take part in adventure activities.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)