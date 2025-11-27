Libra Horoscope Today for November 27, 2025: Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive towards the surroundings Settle the disputes in the romance to stay happy. Take up the opportunities at the workplace to give the best outputs. Minor financial issues may come up. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Do not let emotions determine things in the love affair. Your attitude plays a crucial role in the workplace. You should be careful about the expenditure today. No major medical issue will also hurt you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time today with your lover to share your emotions and cement the bonding. You may consider a romantic dinner, and the second part of the day is also good for introducing the lover to the parents. Minor ego-related issues may be there, but resolve them. You should also be ready to support the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Some lovers will consider coming out of a relationship in the second part of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the workplace. Continue giving new suggestions. Be attentive at team meetings, and impress the clients with your knowledge of the project. You may travel for job requirements. Your communication skills can help in handling unhappy clients today. Management, advertising, legal, media, and mechanical professionals will see good opportunities to grow. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies, and it is important to settle this issue without delay. Students appearing for examinations can be confident about the results.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. Consider investing in mutual funds, which can be fruitful in the coming days. While you have a plan to invest, consider the stock market, speculative business, and property. Today is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. This will also help you have an adventurous vacation. You should be careful about your diet. Cut down on sugar and oil in the diet. You’ll recover from many ailments as this brings positivity to life. However, some children will have an infection in the ears. Today is also a good day to give up alcohol and tobacco.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

