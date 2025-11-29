Libra Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: You may be required to come up with innovative ideas

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your approach is genuine Be expressive in your love life and ensure you also take up new challenges at the workplace. Your commitment to finance will lead to prosperity in life. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Continue showering affection on the partner. Your professional life will also be productive today. Financial prosperity exists. However, health demands more care.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you spend time with your lover. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may also lead to misunderstandings. It is good not to intervene in the personal life of the over. Today is also crucial for new lovers as minor ego-related issues may pop up. Office romance may sound good in books, but it may be dangerous in real life, especially if you are married. Females can expect a proposal in the first half of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work. This will help clear all crucial tasks before the deadline. Your communication skills will work out at the negotiation table, especially while handling offshore clients. You may also be required to come up with innovative ideas to prove your professional mettle. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Traders facing issues with authorities must pick the first part of the day to settle them.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be cool in financial life. However, you must also be ready to face tax-related issues. There will be trouble related to property within the family. There are indications that you can recover your old dues and may win disputes related to land ownership. Despite the inflow of wealth, you need to have control over the expenditure. Some natives will be keen to invest in the speculative business, but this is not the right time.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. You will develop pain in the joints today. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. A few male natives may develop blood pressure-related issues. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Some natives will also develop pain in the joints and chest-related issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

