Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Libra Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: You may be required to come up with innovative ideas

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today: There are indications that you can recover your old dues and may win disputes related to land ownership.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your approach is genuine

Be expressive in your love life and ensure you also take up new challenges at the workplace. Your commitment to finance will lead to prosperity in life.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Continue showering affection on the partner. Your professional life will also be productive today. Financial prosperity exists. However, health demands more care.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you spend time with your lover. Avoid unpleasant conversations that may also lead to misunderstandings. It is good not to intervene in the personal life of the over. Today is also crucial for new lovers as minor ego-related issues may pop up. Office romance may sound good in books, but it may be dangerous in real life, especially if you are married. Females can expect a proposal in the first half of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work. This will help clear all crucial tasks before the deadline. Your communication skills will work out at the negotiation table, especially while handling offshore clients. You may also be required to come up with innovative ideas to prove your professional mettle. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Traders facing issues with authorities must pick the first part of the day to settle them.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be cool in financial life. However, you must also be ready to face tax-related issues. There will be trouble related to property within the family. There are indications that you can recover your old dues and may win disputes related to land ownership. Despite the inflow of wealth, you need to have control over the expenditure. Some natives will be keen to invest in the speculative business, but this is not the right time.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. You will develop pain in the joints today. It is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. A few male natives may develop blood pressure-related issues. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Some natives will also develop pain in the joints and chest-related issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: You may be required to come up with innovative ideas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On