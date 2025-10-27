Libra Horoscope Today for October 27, 2025: You can be serious about relocating to a new city for a job

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You value the emotions of others Your love life is intact, and your professional life is productive. Wealth will come in today, and this permits smart investments. Health issues also exist. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider crucial decisions in the relationship. You need to take up new responsibilities that will test your professional mettle. Wealth is positive. However, you need to pay attention to your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships may not work out today, and you need new tactics here. It is possible to bring in a senior person into the relationship to resolve issues today. You need to be a patient listener today. Office romance sounds good in fiction work, but married male natives must not fall into it, as their family life will be compromised. There can also be issues associated with egos, where you may feel the partner to be arrogant and stubborn. However, communication will resolve this crisis.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You can be serious about relocating to a new city for a job. New opportunities will come up and utilize them to the best of. Managers and team leaders can confidently make bold decisions that will yield positive results. A new interview call will come in just hours. Some professionals will put down the paper to join a new organization. Those who are into entrepreneurship may face minor challenges while expanding the trade to new territories.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will see good returns from previous investments. You can also consider buying a new vehicle or furniture. Some females will donate money to charity, while you can also pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity. Do not lend money to anyone, as it may be difficult to get it back. Some natives will also see clearing all pending dues.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Always be cautious about even minor ailments and consult a doctor whenever necessary. You should also start the day with light exercise or jogging at the nearby park for an hour. Those who have issues with their eyes, ears, or nose should opt for medical attention. Take care of the diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco. Children need to be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen. You should also cut down on oil and sweets today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

