Libra Horoscope Today for October 7, 2025: Entrepreneurs may have issues in launching new ideas

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool to overcome stress in life Stay calm in your love life and plan a vacation together. The financial state is positive, and you will also be successful in your career. Health may require care. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be sincere in your love life, and your partner will appreciate your gestures. Take up new tasks at the workplace today. Financially, you are good today, but some health issues will be there.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Stay composed while spending time with your lover, and you may also plan a romantic evening filled with dinner and a long night's drive. Do not impose your opinions; instead, accept the person without biases. The second part of the day is also good to propose or even introduce the lover to the parents. Married females need to be careful about external interference in their love affairs, which may bring tense moments in the coming days.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be on time at meetings, and this will help you develop an impression among clients. Your attitude will be judged by the management, and do not say no to new tasks that may also appear challenging. IT, healthcare, advertising, designing, aviation, banking, and sales professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs may have issues in launching new ideas, and it is also good to follow all rules and government policies today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will help you make smart investment options. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend, while you may also donate money to charity. You may also plan a vacation abroad with the family if your financial status permits that. You will be keen to buy a new house, which is also an investment. Do not opt for an online lottery that will not bring in good results.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may face issues associated with bones. It is good to keep a watch on your movements as there are chances that you may slip on a wet floor. You should also be careful while using the staircase. Minor sleep-related issues may trouble seniors, but normally health will normally be good. Avoid alcohol for a day and ensure you exercise properly. Be careful about the diet as well.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)