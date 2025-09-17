Libra Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Government employees can expect a change in location
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Prosperity will be your companion today.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love the troubled sea
Your exciting love life is backed by a productive professional one. Ensure you take up risks as they are opportunities in your career. Prosperity is also there.
Resolve love issues to make the relationship stronger. The professional life demands more attention. No major financial problem will trouble you, while health may demand more attention today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
You will be excited to spend time with your lover today. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval. Those who want to rekindle an old relationship must be careful not to hurt the current love affair. Those who are married might have interference from the family, which can be disturbing. Female natives may get pregnant and should be careful while spending time with their lovers.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment at work will bring positive results. The seniors will appreciate your efforts, and those who handle finance or administration profiles will have a tight schedule. Be cordial with the team members, and this will work out in team projects. Some natives will switch jobs for a better salary. Government employees can expect a change in location, while legal, judiciary, and sales professionals will be under pressure to compromise on ethics. Businessmen may consider launching a new product today.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Prosperity will be your companion today. Previous investments will bring good returns. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience. Businessmen may handle transactions in foreign currency. The day is not good to buy a vehicle, but you can go ahead with minor purchases, including electronic devices and home appliances. The second part of the day is also good to resolve a financial dispute with a friend or sibling.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
There can be mental pressure on you, and this can lead to sleeplessness and fatigue. Start the day with yoga or mild exercise. You should also be careful to include more salads in your diet. Females will complain about body aches, migraine, fatigue, and oral issues. Children may miss school due to viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
