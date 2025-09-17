Libra Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Government employees can expect a change in location

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love the troubled sea Your exciting love life is backed by a productive professional one. Ensure you take up risks as they are opportunities in your career. Prosperity is also there. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Resolve love issues to make the relationship stronger. The professional life demands more attention. No major financial problem will trouble you, while health may demand more attention today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You will be excited to spend time with your lover today. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval. Those who want to rekindle an old relationship must be careful not to hurt the current love affair. Those who are married might have interference from the family, which can be disturbing. Female natives may get pregnant and should be careful while spending time with their lovers.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. The seniors will appreciate your efforts, and those who handle finance or administration profiles will have a tight schedule. Be cordial with the team members, and this will work out in team projects. Some natives will switch jobs for a better salary. Government employees can expect a change in location, while legal, judiciary, and sales professionals will be under pressure to compromise on ethics. Businessmen may consider launching a new product today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion today. Previous investments will bring good returns. While dealing with properties and investments, you must maintain patience. Businessmen may handle transactions in foreign currency. The day is not good to buy a vehicle, but you can go ahead with minor purchases, including electronic devices and home appliances. The second part of the day is also good to resolve a financial dispute with a friend or sibling.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be mental pressure on you, and this can lead to sleeplessness and fatigue. Start the day with yoga or mild exercise. You should also be careful to include more salads in your diet. Females will complain about body aches, migraine, fatigue, and oral issues. Children may miss school due to viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)