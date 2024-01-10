close_game
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 10, 2024, predicts these challenges ahead

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 10, 2024, predicts these challenges ahead

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 10, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Stay happy in the love affair today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a lighthouse for others in the ocean of life

Stay happy in the love affair today. Minor challenges exist at job and it is crucial to settle them. Financial issues exist & stay away from crucial decisions.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2024: Financial issues exist & stay away from crucial decisions.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2024: Financial issues exist & stay away from crucial decisions.

Troubleshoot the issues with your lover and also complete all professional tasks today. Be careful about both health and wealth today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Stick to your own convictions and this will help you maintain the relationship intact. Do not get into verbal disputes which may lead to more confrontations in the coming days. Spend more time together and you may also surprise the lover with gifts. Give space to the partner and respect the feelings. Misunderstandings need to be resolved as early as possible. The second part of the day is also good to introduce the lover to the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Handle the professional tasks with confidence. Though the deadlines may seem unrealistic, it is crucial to accomplish them to stay in the good book of the management. Keep ego out of the professional life. Ensure you maintain a good relationship with coworkers and this will help you in team assignments. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while you spend money today. Minor financial issues will be there and you are advised to stay away from risks. You should not try the luck in stock market and Libras must also keep the decision to buy a property on hold. Instead, focus more on saving money as you will need it in the coming days. Businessmen will, however, find success, and funds will also flow in today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about heart-related ailments today. Senior Libras may develop chest pain and breath-related complaints which will need medical attention. Maintain a balanced lifestyle with proper diet and exercise. While you need to quit alcohol today and should also drink plenty of water, staying in the company of people with a positive attitude is also crucial.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

