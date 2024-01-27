 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2024 predicts frictions in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2024 predicts frictions in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 27, 2024 01:11 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both will make the day fabulous and productive.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the old issues for a good tomorrow

Take up new tasks at the office and also settle the issues in the personal life. Both will make the day fabulous and productive. Handle your wealth smartly.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 27, 2024: Celebrate the love life.

Resolve the troubles in the relationship and also take care of all professional challenges without compromising on ethics. Though you will see money today, have control over the spending. Health will have challenges that you need to handle smarty.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in your love life and also avoid arguments with your partner today. Minor disagreements or frictions will be common but that should not impact the love. A relationship that you feared would sink will get a rebirth today. Celebrate the love life. Spend the weekend at a hill station. You can discuss the marriage with your partner and parents. Single Libras will fall in love and can propose to get a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Major assignments will keep you busy today. Utilize the period to prove your professional mettle which will work out during appraisal discussion. Some Libras will be promoted at the workplace today. Today is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success. Students applying for a freelance job will get one before the day ends. Businessmen dealing with leather, fashion accessories, plastic products, textiles, and healthcare equipment will see good returns.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will interrupt the routine life. Though the first half of the day may not be financially productive, you will see wealth coming in as the day progresses. A sibling will be in a legal trap and you will need to spend on the issue. You may repair the house and can also consider buying a new vehicle. This is also a good time for investment and you can consider property and the share market as good options.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

The Libras with a history of cardiac issues may develop complications in the first part of the day. Some Libras with chest or liver-related issues will also need medical attention. While today is good to hit a gym for better health, you should not carry heavy weight as this can be disastrous.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

