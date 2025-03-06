Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 06, 2025 predicts a change in responsibility

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on ideals Keep a watch over the love-related issues today. Consider new challenges at the workplace that test your mettle. Ensure you maintain a balanced lifestyle. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2025: You may expect a hike in salary or a change in responsibility at work.

Ensure a safe relationship free from tremors. You will also take up new professional responsibilities as opportunities to prove my mettle at the office. Consider safe investments and health can also give you a tough time today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Plan a date today which may also turn into a love affair. Be cool while you are with the date and put in effort to impress the person. An innocent statement or comment can be the reason and you should take the initiative to settle this. Some females will receive proposals at the workplace or in the classroom. Have a great time with your partner in a lonely area. Married Libras need to be careful while having romantic affairs outside the married life as the spouse will find this out today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Consider taking up new challenges that will morally support your career growth. Scientists, doctors, professors, authors, and automobile engineers will have a good day however bankers and accountants need to be a little careful in the first half of the day. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. You may expect a hike in salary or a change in responsibility at work. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No serious monetary issue will exist and you may be happy to know that even a financial issue with a friend or sibling will also be settled. All old dues will be repaid and you may also receive long pending dues. You may also invest in property or speculative business but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. Those who have problems with sleep or breathing will require medical attention. You may require giving up a diet rich in fat and oil as this will keep you healthy and fit. Seniors should be careful while lifting objects today. There can also be trouble related to breathing and it is good to consult a doctor.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)