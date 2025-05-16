Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts minor issues in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Healthcare and IT professionals will find new opportunities to move abroad.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Display your diligence in love and work

Resolve relationship issues with an open mind. Overcome the professional stress and continue with efficient financial planning. Health is also good today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025: You may buy electronic gadgets today and can also consider buying gold or silver in the second half of the day.(Freepik)
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, 16 May 2025: You may buy electronic gadgets today and can also consider buying gold or silver in the second half of the day.(Freepik)

The love life demands more communication and you will also receive opportunities to resolve the professional challenges today. You can breathe easily as no illness will disturb you. You are good financially as well.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor issues may come up in the love affair and it is also good to sit and talk to settle them. While you both spare time to share emotions, ensure that no unpleasant past incident is taken up that may hurt the lover. Today is also good to patch up with the ex-lover. Some single Libras will find happiness in going back to the old relationship. Females who are married may find the interference of a relative suffocating and this needs to be discussed with the spouse immediately.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on the job and ensure you meet up the expectations even if that demands working additional hours. If you are in a job related to arts or creative business, good opportunities will knock on the door today. Your concepts will have takers today and their practicality will be appreciated by the managers. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

As you are good in terms of money, continue with your plan for a vacation abroad and book flight tickets along with reserving hotel rooms. You may buy electronic gadgets today and can also consider buying gold or silver in the second half of the day. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace while male natives will resolve a property dispute with a sibling.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle the health issues carefully. Though the general health will be good, some Libras may suffer from minor health issues including viral fever, oral health issues, and pain in joints. Some children may also complain about oral health issues while seniors will suffer from sleep disorders. While today is good to hit a gym for better health, you should not carry heavy weight as this can be disastrous.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2025, predicts minor issues in love
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On