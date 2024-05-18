 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts favourable stars | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024 predicts favourable stars

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for May 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Stay calm and patient in the love affair today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you’ll succeed in meeting the targets today

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Handle the professional challenges to grow in your career.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 18, 2024: Handle the professional challenges to grow in your career.

Be romantic and also make efforts to resolve the existing issues. Handle the professional challenges to grow in your career. You are financially strong as well.

Stay calm and patient in the love affair today. Handle office affairs with care. You are also lucky in terms of both wealth and health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude in love life is crucial. Ensure you devote more time to romance. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may also plan a vacation for this weekend. Handle all love-related issues with a mature attitude. Those lovers who feel the relationship is not on the right track can make the final call today. Some Libras may rekindle an old love affair but married natives should be careful to not hurt the existing family life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor disagreements will happen within the team and you must dissolve the trouble without leading to chaos. There can be ego-related issues and you need to tackle them smartly. Some seniors will question your performance which may also impact their morale. However, you need to respond with your performance. Those who are keen to quit the job can put down the paper. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the day ends.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Businessmen involved in foreign trade will see good investment from abroad. A financial expert can guide you on wealth management. Some Libras will purchase electronic devices as well as home appliances. Today is also good to buy home furniture. Work to resolve a monetary conflict with a sibling or friend. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day. You are also financially strong enough to try luck in real estate and the stock market.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Confirm you leave office stress at the door while entering the home. Spend more time with the family and this will help you stay mentally fit. Minor medical issues including viral fever or throat infection may trouble you but mostly, your health will be good. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises may happen.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

