Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards
Read Libra daily horoscope for May 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health are good today.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenging risks
Despite minor troubles, the love life will be good today. Take up new tasks at work to prove the professional mettle. Both wealth and health are good today.
Settle all issues in the love life and spend more time together with the partner. Overcome the professional challenges to give the best result.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Be a good lover and spend more time with the dear one. Your partner prefers your presence. Ensure you are sensitive to the demands. Plan a romantic dinner or a night drive today and you may also introduce the lover to the parents. Females will receive the support of seniors at home to take the love affair to the next level. Marriage is also on the cards today. Some Libras will go back to the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship. However, married Leos should not indulge in anything that may hurt the marital life.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Be professional today at the workplace and this will show positive results. You may be assigned crucial tasks that will demand you to work additional hours. Your commitment at the workplace will reflect in your career growth. Negotiate with clients for better deals and this will make you a favorite of the management. New partnerships will work out today. Government employees may expect a change in location while students looking for admission at a foreign university will have good news.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Your financial situation will be good today and no serious issues will trouble you. An old investment would bring in good profit today. Some entrepreneurs may also receive foreign funds as well as investments from new partners. You may buy a house in the first part of the day. Libras can also go ahead with the plan to renovate the existing one.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You must have a proper balance of both professional and personal life. Ensure you spend more time with your family or friends. You should also stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Do not avoid a healthy meal and ensure you have it on time. Start the day with meditation, exercise, or yoga. Pregnant women should avoid adventurous games.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university.