Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenging risks Despite minor troubles, the love life will be good today. Take up new tasks at work to prove the professional mettle. Both wealth and health are good today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 29 2024: Despite minor troubles, the love life will be good today.

Settle all issues in the love life and spend more time together with the partner. Overcome the professional challenges to give the best result.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be a good lover and spend more time with the dear one. Your partner prefers your presence. Ensure you are sensitive to the demands. Plan a romantic dinner or a night drive today and you may also introduce the lover to the parents. Females will receive the support of seniors at home to take the love affair to the next level. Marriage is also on the cards today. Some Libras will go back to the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship. However, married Leos should not indulge in anything that may hurt the marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be professional today at the workplace and this will show positive results. You may be assigned crucial tasks that will demand you to work additional hours. Your commitment at the workplace will reflect in your career growth. Negotiate with clients for better deals and this will make you a favorite of the management. New partnerships will work out today. Government employees may expect a change in location while students looking for admission at a foreign university will have good news.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your financial situation will be good today and no serious issues will trouble you. An old investment would bring in good profit today. Some entrepreneurs may also receive foreign funds as well as investments from new partners. You may buy a house in the first part of the day. Libras can also go ahead with the plan to renovate the existing one.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You must have a proper balance of both professional and personal life. Ensure you spend more time with your family or friends. You should also stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Do not avoid a healthy meal and ensure you have it on time. Start the day with meditation, exercise, or yoga. Pregnant women should avoid adventurous games.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)