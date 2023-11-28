Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023 predicts a romantic dinner

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Libras have the power to change their destiny Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2023. Be diligent in professional life and handle wealth smartly.

Express love today this will take the relationship to the next level. Be diligent in professional life and handle wealth smartly. Your health is also good.

Handle the love-related pressure with confidence. Resolve all existing disputes with the lover while you also need to perform brilliantly at the office. Stay free from financial issues while your health will also be good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Minor arguments need to be curbed before getting blown out into a serious issue. Always be open in communication. Stay calm even while having disagreements and this will help in strengthening the bonding. Your lover prefers your company. Hence, spend time together today. A romantic dinner or a night drive is a good idea. You may find a new flame in the second half. Today is good to propose and you may also consider accepting one. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level will get the support of their parents.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into IT, healthcare, architecture, and design will see opportunities abroad. Some salespeople will travel today for job reasons. Those who plan to switch jobs need to wait for a day or two. Students planning studies abroad will see hurdles getting resolved. Businessmen will have a good time today and can be serious about new prospects.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity today in your life. Wealth will come in from different sources and you may also inherit a part of the family property today. Some Libras will need to donate for a family function today. A sibling who is in legal trouble will also ask for financial assistance that you cannot reject. Stick to a proper financial plan and this will help you invest smartly. Entrepreneurs will find new sources of funding today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Libras with cardiac history will need to be careful today. Those who have liver-related troubles will need medical attention. Make fruits and vegetables a part of your diet. Stay away from oily and greasy food. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude. Pregnant ladies, you ought to be careful with your baby bump.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

