Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 8,'22 states, disturbed health

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) Today Libras can impress everyone with their intellect. Your confidence is likely to be sky-high, which will help you achieve success in all your endeavours. You will be recognized for all the hard work you have done in the past, both at work and in your personal life. You will be more focused and communicative on the professional front. You will be charged with ideas to excel and advance. If you are looking for a new job, expect some clarity to come in. Libras business people will close a new deal and also work on expanding their team. Some of you will play a stronger role in your domestic affairs. You may also meditate and make decisions that would help family members sort out their issues. Students will remain lucky as any obstacles in their path will be removed. Last-minute travel, though hectic, can bring beneficial results for some Libra natives. Some of you may enter into the final negotiations for a house or a plot.

Libra Finance Today Those in business could witness transformative changes today. There could be the beginning of a new business partnership and cash flow will improve. There could be some limited gain from speculative investments but you are advised to not go overboard.

Libra Family Today You will be brave and confident but try to avoid quarrels and sort out matters through effective communication. You will spend a blissful time with your siblings in a serene setting. Your attention and appreciation of family members may draw them to you.

Libra Career Today Some of you are likely to get a transfer or a good change in your job. Those of you who are looking for a job after completing your studies can expect to receive a favourable opportunity. Strong indications of Libras getting a hike in remuneration today.

Libra Health Today Today, there could be some trouble on the health front related to lungs or respiration for Libras. You may also experience disturbed sleep. Try some de-stressing techniques or spend some time with your loved one to divert your mind and shake off tension from your shoulders.

Libra Love Life Today You are advised to keep a watch on your temper today, Libras! You could stay moody today and your behaviour could be uncertain. It may lead to misunderstandings in love life. If you are single, you may withdraw from the dating scene due to some stress.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

