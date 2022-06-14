Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 14, '22 states, bright day

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Positive developments on the professional front may brighten your day. You are likely to accomplish a lot of tasks and excel in the workplace. Your creativity will be at its peak and you will be determined to achieve your goals. You might receive good news on finances towards the end of the day, which will keep you in an upbeat mood. Property investment is likely to bring you good profits in the long run, so you can go for it. Efforts to bring normalcy at home with your reasoning abilities. Forgive your partner for past mistakes. The start of the day will bring positive news on the health front if you have been suffering from an ongoing illness. Students may impress their contemporaries with their knowledge. However, you are advised to not do something in haste or aggression. It is a favourable time to plan any pending work relating to your house such as a renovation or looking for a new place.

Libra Finance Today Those in business are likely to see an increase in their profits, especially if involved in a partnership. However, you need to remain transparent in all dealings and communication with your partner to avoid any misunderstanding.

Libra Family Today You are likely to reconcile your relationships with your father and benefit from the advice given by him about different aspects of life. Acknowledge your family members’ concerns rather than push them away. They will shower you with love and care.

Libra Career Today Those working in the field of social media will be able to showcase their skills which will be appreciated. You are also likely to get ample support in your professional life enabling you to accomplish your goals.

Libra Health Today Starting a new exercise regimen is likely to boost your physical health and practising new yoga asanas and meditation techniques may give you peace of mind. You need to be happy and let go of the things that weigh you down.

Libra Love Life Today Those married are likely to spend some quality time with their spouse after a long separation. Avoid friction with your partner about past-related issues. Listen to their point of view before judging them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

