Libra Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: Look forward to success

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is an excellent day and you may enjoy it with your loved ones. Daily Astrological Prediction says, those who have been putting efforts to accomplish their career goals, they may get success. Some new job offers are on the cards. Some may shift abroad with family members. It seems to be a moderate day on the financial front and you may be busy making strategy to beat your business rivals and boost your revenue and sales.

Work pressure and hectic schedule may not allow you to spend quality time with your love partner and it may create a rift between you and your beloved. You should pay attention to needs of your partner and make her feel secure and comfortable in this relationship. Some health issues are also indicated, so be careful.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

Things seem moderately favorable on the monetary front. Your new venture may take some time to reap rewards for you, so be patient. You may donate some money to a charitable organization.

Libra Family Today:

You may call your friends and invite them for lunch or dinner. Homemakers may be busy shopping grocery or clothing. Your cousin may stay for a few days.

Libra Career Today:

The Hard work you put in to accomplish your career goals may get you success in the near future. Real estate agents may have a good day. Some may find new business partner.

Libra Health Today:

It’s not a favorable day on the health front and your health may need your attention, so be careful. Some may suffer from back or neck aches and need rest. Avoid rigorous workout sessions to get back in shape in a short span.

Libra Love Life Today:

It is not a favorable day for the love birds. You may not be able to deal with current relationship issues and think about breaking up. Manipulation and communication gap may take you away from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

