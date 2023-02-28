Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, February 28, 2023: Expecting a pay raise?

Published on Feb 28, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. Your lack of empathy could cause your siblings to see red! You may remain confident and optimistic even if your love life changes unexpectedly.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 28, 2023: Honours could be given to students for outstanding academic achievement.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives can have a successful day on the professional front. A pay raise is possible for those working in the service industry. In some ways, this could have an effect on your wallet. If you have several sources of income, you may be able to avoid running out of money. Your domestic life, however, may encounter stormy seas. Your lack of empathy could cause your siblings to see red! Sometimes, sticking to a regular schedule is all it takes to calm your nerves. You may remain confident and optimistic even if your love life changes unexpectedly. Allow for plenty of improvement and progress in your love life. Some of you might take a family vacation overseas soon. You should plan ahead, especially when it comes to real estate deals. Honours could be given to students for outstanding academic achievement.

Libra Finance Today

If you are a cautious investor and speculator, you can expect to see financial success. Libras might find themselves in a fruitful international business partnership. Those keen to be entrepreneurs may find suitable backers.

Libra Family Today

There's a chance that Libras will experience family problems today. You may not see eye-to-eye with your siblings or kin. Normalcy is expected to be restored as the day wears on. Your home may vibrate with cheer due to the arrival of children.

Libra Career Today

There's a chance that your career will take off in ways you never imagined and that you'll come out on top. Your dedication to the job may have impressed your superiors. You may soon be promoted to a more senior position.

Libra Health Today

If you're a Libra and you're experiencing stomach issues, you might find relief using a home remedy. However, stomach problems should never be ignored. If you don't put your health first, it will come back to haunt you.

Libra Love Life Today

Spending quality time with your partner will be important in love. If you miss important events or events with your partner, you should be prepared for the consequences of your romantic life. To save the relationship, fix the ties and plan fun activities.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

