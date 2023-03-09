Libra Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Work stability predicted

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says , practicing relaxation methods such as meditation and deep breathing can turn out to be quite useful. You may feel a little shortage of funds. Strategic planning can help you get a tax rebate. Exceeded caution while splurging money. The day indicates stability at work. You may not receive positive feedback from your seniors leaving you a little disheartened. Religious celebrations can be expected at your home. It may bring a sense of calm and peace into your home. You may get an opportunity to improve your romantic relationship. Take things slow and steady and don’t come off as too strong. If you wish to plan a trip then taking an extra pair would help as your reason for travel can be expanded.

Libra Finance Today

You may have to look for certain financial favors. Borrowing money can be a little hasty. Avoid depending on others for financial aid. You may have to think about some starting ways to maximise your profits.

Libra Family Today

Religious inclinations are likely to keep your family busy. Spiritual awakening of a family member can lead to a family trip. You may learn something new about your family that makes you feel quite proud and happy at their simplicity.

Libra Career Today

It’s a boring day at work. Some usual office politics can annoy you. There seems to be no learning opportunities in your path at this time. Becoming an observer can help you make a decision in future.

Libra Health Today

Practice balance in your exercise regimen. You may work on a lot of balancing postures today as well. Learning to control your cravings can be the biggest gift to yourself. Hormonal disbalance can be felt and should be controlled by practicing deep breathing.

Libra Love Life Today

Let your partner do the talking Librans. Give your better half a chance to express their needs and desires. It’s time to lend an ear to them and become a good listener. Doing this can save your relationship and make your partner extremely safe and secure.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

