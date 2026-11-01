Libra Horoscope Today, November 1, 2026: Work may bring recognition, but your family deserves your time, too

Responsibility may take up more of your attention than leisure today, but a useful sense of purpose can come with it. With the Moon in Cancer in your tenth house all day, duties, professional conduct and the promises people expect you to keep take priority. Even if you are away from work, a message from a colleague or a family task may need a sensible response. Appreciation is possible, though completing something properly matters more than drawing attention to it. Keep your plans realistic rather than trying to impress everyone with your availability.
Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is retrograde, supporting persistent work, especially when you give an overdue administrative task a definite place in your schedule. A business expansion idea deserves a practical outline rather than an immediate announcement. At home, resist turning every conversation into a progress report. You can be dependable without supervising the entire household, and allowing another person to follow their own method may make the day considerably easier.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
A partner may appreciate your reliability, but warmth needs to be visible rather than assumed. Put work messages aside during a meal and ask about something that matters to them. Venus in Libra, your first house, is retrograde in its own sign, making a review of personal expectations more useful than chasing a perfect romantic atmosphere. An old preference or disagreement may deserve a kinder explanation. If you are single, a familiar conversation can be enjoyable without needing an immediate label. With children, respond to the behavior in front of you rather than making sweeping judgments about their attitude. A clear request is likely to be better received than a disappointed lecture.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Start with the assignment that has a clear finish rather than opening several demanding tasks at once. Students may need longer to settle, especially when household activity keeps interrupting their concentration. A defined reading target followed by written notes can make the session more useful. At work, distinguish between something a senior colleague has actually requested and something you assume would impress them. Jupiter in Leo, your eleventh house, is direct and can favor useful networks. A professional group or experienced contact may help you identify the right person for a practical query. This supports progress toward a goal, not an assured reward. Business owners can use the day to estimate staffing or delivery capacity before discussing a larger commitment.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Treat a possible additional income source as something to examine, not money already available to spend. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, are retrograde; a captivating personal idea needs to be weighed against what customers or collaborators actually require. Ask how payment would work before giving the project your spare hours. Household spending is easier to manage when you separate necessary purchases from rewards for a tiring week. A modest treat is reasonable if it fits your budget. Avoid placing an order simply because someone else seems enthusiastic.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
A sense of duty can make it surprisingly easy to ignore ordinary needs. Keep drinking water within reach, eat before errands multiply and give yourself a proper break from screens. If a child seems tired or unsettled, offer a calm routine and an attentive conversation rather than anxious questioning. Your own mood may improve when the evening includes something that has no performance target attached to it. Gentle movement, comfortable clothing and an unhurried meal can help you step out of work mode.
Tip for the Day: Finish one visible responsibility, then give your family your undivided attention.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More