Love and Relationship Horoscope for July 16, 2022

Aries: Pursue your romantic interests actively, but using too much force isn't going to get you anywhere. Find a sweet spot and only take control of the situation when it makes sense to do so. Do not exercise deliberate dominance over your partner simply because you have the ability to do so. They only need to be nudged in the right direction in a kind manner for this to work.

Taurus: Today, your romantic life will be guided by your natural inquisitiveness so don’t be hesitant to ask questions. An effortless and comforting mix of enthusiasm and compassion may urge you to ask the right questions to your partner just at the appropriate time. It's possible that the answers you get will surprise you, but they'll still be incredibly pleasant so its worth the risk.

Gemini: Do not be afraid of trying new things. Today's romantic aura is ideal for you, and it's likely to inspire you to be more daring when it comes to finding a partner. You may have a lot of sensual energy and a strong desire to express it in novel ways. Taking your relationship to the next level requires doing something completely out of the ordinary with the person you're seeing.

Cancer: Having a positive outlook on your love life will help you get the results you desire now. Stay excited to see what the future holds for your partnership, and your hopes about love will be bolstered. Don't be afraid to change your love goals as you go along. Real growth opportunities are there right now, and you're in the best possible position to take advantage of them.

Leo: It's possible that your relationship with your spouse or partner is changing right now. Whatever your existing living situation, you'll be encouraged to make it even better. You might want to put more effort into making your house seem the way you want it to. If you do not currently reside with your partner, you might want to reconsider that decision.

Virgo: Today is a day in which you will, for the most part, be able to get your way. Your love life is exploding right now, and there are a lot of different ways you may show the person you care about how much you value them. Do something that is entertaining and light-hearted, even if it is out of the ordinary. Surprise your partner and spend some quality time together cuddling on the couch.

Libra: If something goes wrong in your relationship, admit it and move on. An apology that is followed by an explanation of how you intend to put things right might mean a great deal more to the person you apologise to. Astonish yourself by witnessing the compassion of certain people who, although having the power to demand, choose to help out of a genuine desire to do so.

Scorpio: It is essential for you to have a viewpoint on the way you want your romantic life to go. You might find it helpful to write down all the qualities you look for in a potential spouse. If you are married, explore the kind of marriage you hope to cultivate in the future and how exactly would you navigate your way to get there. The more you think, the more clarity you will have.

Sagittarius: You're all set to have an important discussion with a friend about something essential to you both. It's okay if you think sharing your innermost thoughts and feelings isn't the correct time or place. It's impossible not to open up about yourself, even if you don't want to. Don’t restrain yourself and allow your feelings to surface. It's a gamble that's well worth taking.

Capricorn: All the pleasures of love are on your wish list. If you're looking for a little adventure and excitement, you need to go out of your way. Even if it's only with a friend you enjoy doing things with or your significant other who has stopped attempting new things, you might be able to arrange them yourself. It would be interesting to watch how they react if you tried something different.

Aquarius: At this point in time, it's possible that a love relationship may be experiencing some strain. For fear of upsetting the apple cart, it's possible that you're just going along for the ride without saying anything. Realize that sooner or later you are going to have to deal with the consequences of your actions, so you might as well simply get it over with and get on with your life.

Pisces: Keeping things under wraps out of fear simply serves to exacerbate the situation. You and your significant other may wish to discuss something essential today. It's possible that you've contemplated the possibility of a future together. Or perhaps you've been worried about something and need to voice your concerns. You'll feel better once you clear the air.

