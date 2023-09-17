Love and Relationship Horoscope for September 17, 2023

Aries: Understand your partner’s need for space and try not to misjudge. It would be best if you let your partner have time for themselves. Being too needy is worthless. You are too dependent on your partner; it could affect you if you hit a roadblock in your relationship. If you are single, pay attention to your flings. One of them has the potential to become something serious.

Taurus: Paying attention to your immediate concerns might not come naturally. You might want to play yourself to be in distress. You tend to create unrealistic scenarios rather than share your real concerns. Plan a surprise for your companion; it can bring you both closer. Some of you may feel tired of imagining yourself with someone. Your patience will soon end, with your imagination coming true.

Gemini: You are fed up with uncountable promises and commitments made to sustain your relationship. It looks like neither of you feels comfortable in each other’s presence for now. It is normal to grow apart. You may feel anxious about the future. Accept that reactions like these will lessen over time. Those who are in their dating stage should not rush to share their genuine emotions. It could scare your partner.

Cancer: You are taking time out for your partner and expecting the same from them. Don’t worry; they are planning a surprise for you to cheer you up. Be thankful for the surprise instead of criticising them. Do not engage in petty fights; value your time together and the efforts put in by your partner. If you are searching for love, trust your individuality and do not let anyone disregard you.

Leo: This is a romantic day, and you might plan a small date with your partner. You have been hoping for a surprise for a long time, which has made you a little disappointed. The stars predict that the meet will be worth the wait, so patience is your strongest weapon. Be sure not to let your ego find a way to get in between your cosy day. Newly married couples should not get competitive with each other.

Virgo: You are destined to have a very grounded relationship. Because both of you can get stuck in your own ways, though, it is suggested to mix things up and explore activities that are new for the two of you. Take care of your partner’s mental health; your pampering will keep them calm. Do not be too dramatic and passionate if you are in a new relationship.

Libra: Today, you might get a feeling that you're not being heard enough in your relationship. Also, you have started noticing that you are no longer sharing anything with your partner. Don't let your relationship ruin because of this. Instead, talk to your partner and sort this out as soon as possible. For singles, today is not a good day to go on a date. Things might not be in your favour.

Scorpio: You and your partner are quite detail-oriented and pay attention to the little things which may not always matter. There is something important coming up, and your partner is going to be your biggest cheerleader. It comes out naturally. However, you may get stuck focusing on your problems and lose sight of the bigger picture since you can be nit-picky.

Sagittarius: Your relationship is safe, and it is not surprising that it is going on track. The only danger is that you may forget your individuality. Remember to break out of the couple bubble and do things on your own more often. In case you are single and feel hurt by your potential partner, talk it out. You do not want to ruin your potential relationship by keeping things in the closet.

Capricorn: Today is a day for you to make an effort. You have been sitting on the couch and chilling for a long time, taking your relationship for granted. Your partner will express their concern. It will be best to stay honest and talk about your experiences that make you resist yourself. If your partner needs to take time some time off, respect their decision and give them some space.

Aquarius: Today, love is in the air. An unexpected encounter with a potential partner will leave you intrigued. Engage in long conversations with someone you are interested in. Sharing your thoughts and dreams will create a stronger emotional connection. Prepare yourself for a heartfelt gesture; it could either be a surprise or a confession. Singles should pay attention to who occupies their mind.

Pisces: Today, you might feel a bit insecure because you're noticing that your partner is not into you the way they were before. It's better to talk this out with them instead of just letting the thoughts flow in your mind. On the other hand, if you're single, today is the right day to start working on yourself. Also, you should start socialising so that you get to know more people around you.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

