Love horoscope from February 19-25, 2024: 3 zodiac signs will have an unlucky week in love

Cancer You have been giving it your all in your relationship, but lately, you realise it's not quite hitting the mark. It's like you ordered a meal at a restaurant, but when it arrives, it's not as tasty as expected. You're the type of person who doesn't settle for anything less than fantastic. You want your love life to be exciting and fulfilling, not just so-so. Read out why these 3 zodiac signs will have an unlucky week from February 19-25, 2024.

From February 19-25, 2024, you might face a big decision: ending the relationship. It's not an easy choice, but you're starting to see that sticking around isn't making you happy. You're not looking to be a hero or anything; you just want to move on and find something that truly lights you up inside.

It's like cleaning out your closet and removing clothes that don't fit anymore. You're clearing out the old to make room for the new and better. You deserve happiness, and if this relationship isn't bringing it, then it might be time to say goodbye. After all, life's too short to settle for anything less than amazing.

Scorpio

It seems like you and your partner have reached a mutual understanding that your relationship isn't going anywhere. It's like both of you have been driving down a dead-end street, and now you're finally ready to admit it. The good news is that you're both on the same page about it, but the tough part is actually ending things.

If it were someone else, maybe it would be harder to make this decision. But with the person you're with now, it's clear that love isn't there anymore. It's like trying to force a puzzle piece into the wrong spot—it's just not going to fit. There's no point in pretending or trying to keep up a facade. This relationship isn't serving either of you, so why keep trying?

This week, you'll have to figure out the practicalities of ending things for good. You don't want it to be messy, especially since you started as good friends. Maybe you can salvage a friendship out of this, but for now, the focus is on ending the romantic aspect of your relationship. It's a tough decision, but it's happening sometime between February 19 and 25, 2024.

Capricorn

During the week of February 19th to 25th, you might face a tough decision about your relationship. You might feel down on yourself, wondering why you spent so much time with someone you're going to leave anyway. It feels like the right decision, but you still wish you had made it sooner.

Don't worry, Capricorn. This week you'll finally take action. The stars are helping you see all the things you don't like about your partner, which makes it easier to leave. You've realized that your partner doesn't appreciate you or your efforts, and they're just not right for you.

Once you see the truth, you can't ignore it. You wanted things to improve with your partner, but they never changed. In fact, they got worse over time. If you stay, you feel like you'll lose yourself and waste your time. It's time to leave this situation behind and move on. The end is near, and it's happening this week.