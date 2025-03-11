March 10-16, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) You're in for a fantastic financial week! Get ready to celebrate because good things are coming your way. For many of you, this success will come through your social circle, especially from acquaintances outside of work. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

This is also a great time to dive deeper into topics that excite you and explore ways to grow in your career. The more you learn, the better your chances of boosting your income during this lucky period.

If you've been feeling stuck financially, pay attention to how you talk about money. Complaining just to fit in could accidentally bring more of that stuck energy your way. Instead, try to focus on opportunities and positive growth.

Slate grey is your lucky colour this week.

This week brings financial success and exciting opportunities your way! But with that comes extra attention. Some will genuinely celebrate your wins, while others may not have the best intentions. Stay mindful of who’s really rooting for you.

Exploring new technology or upgrading your tools, whether it's new software, a better gadget, or something to help with work, will continue to bring you success. Investing in the right resources now will pay off in the long run.

If money has felt stuck, take a closer look at your social circle. If there there are people holding you back then trust your gut. It will guide you in making the right choices. Success builds on success, but negative energy from the wrong people can slow you down.

Sea green is your lucky colour this week.

This will be your best financial week yet! Set clear intentions and make the most of this success by using it as a stepping stone to reach even greater heights. Creating a list of goals will help you invest your time, money, and energy in the right direction.

Crystals can amplify your success, especially Pyrite, Green Aventurine, and Lapis Lazuli. But trust your intuition. You can even visit a crystal shop and choose the ones that resonate with you while keeping your financial goals in mind.